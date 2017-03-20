Business forced shut, heavy damage to venue from storm

Damaged caused by Friday night's rainfall - The Torquay Hotel is closed until repairs are completed.

A POPULAR Hervey Bay venue has been forced to close its doors due to damage caused by weekend's storms.

Torquay Hotel is looking at having to replace their entire switchboard.

That's an expense of thousands of dollars, according to Mr Carter.

LEFT IN THE DARK: Torquay Hotel general manager Darren Carter said the venue will most likely require a new switchboard after the weekend's storm. Annie Perets

General manager Darren Carter said a World's Greatest Shave was planned on Saturday, but had to be cancelled and moved to a different location.

"I have had staff ringing up me crying because they were dependent on the wage to pay their rent," he said.

"We have 53 employees and the worst part is that it's affecting them."

The hotel will also require new carpet due to the drenching.

"The whole bar was flooded," Mr Carter said.

"There was about 2cm of water all over the ground.

"The gutters just couldn't handle that heavy rain."

Mr Carter said the hotel will be closed at least until Wednesday.

"We're okay with with it being shut down because it's dangerous until we fix the power board," he said.

"We will reopen when it becomes safe to do so."

Torquay Hotel will keep the public informed of when it will reopen on their Facebook page.

"It's gut-wrenching but these things happen and we'll get through it, " Mr Carter said.