Businesses on the Fraser Coast finalists in tourism awards

Tasman Venture is a finalist in the RACQ People’s Choice section of the Queensland Tourism Awards.

TOURISM businesses on the Fraser Coast are entrants in major Queensland awards, and the public has the power to decide the winner of a new category.

RACQ People's Choice section of the Queensland Tourism Awards is giving people the ability to vote for their favourite tourism experience, service or accommodation.

The local entrants are Tasman Venture, The Vinyard Restaurant and Wine Bar, Fraser Island Jet Ski Adventures, Unique Fraser Tours, Oceans Resort and Spa Hervey Bay and Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events communications manager Brad Nardi encourages locals to go online to racq.com.au/peopleschoic and vote for one of the region's businesses.

"We'd love the people of the Fraser Coast to get behind the local service providers and show their support by going online and voting," he said.

"Tourism operators support thousands of jobs in the region and this would be a great way to celebrate their hard work."

Those involved in the winning will be in the running to win a $5000 RACQ Travel Voucher to put towards a Queensland holiday.