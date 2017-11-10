Menu
Business goes cashless due to 'criminal activity'

CASHLESS: Flight Centre at Pialba Place has made the decision to go cashless. Inge Hansen
Inge Hansen
by

A HERVEY Bay business has taken unprecedented steps to protect itself from a perceived crime spike.

Flight Centre, at Pialba Place, recently transitioned to a cashless premises.

A public notice said the move was spurred by "recent criminal activity in the area", and that "no cash will be accepted".

 

Senior Constable Travis Kirby said the process of removing cash was called "target hardening" and encouraged other businesses to make it harder for thieves to target their cash.

"Time delay locks or removing all cash at the end of the day are some of the ways you can make your business safer," he said.

"In this day-and-age, everyone should take certain precautions in relation to their security and (target hardening) is a step in the right direction."

A Flights Centre spokesman said there would be no impact to customers.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

