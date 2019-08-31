Menu
RIGHT ADVICE: Kym Latter, owner of Happy Creative Art and Craft Studio in Maryborough.
RIGHT ADVICE: Kym Latter, owner of Happy Creative Art and Craft Studio in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman
Business help a sounding board for creative mind

Jessica Lamb
by
31st Aug 2019 9:05 AM
AFTER just four months in business, Happy Creative is changing the way the community thinks about recycled products.

The new Maryborough business offers art and creative classes in non-traditional ways.

Owner Kym Latter said it encouraged people to "get their hands dirty”.

Happy Creative is one of 17 Fraser Coast businesses taking advantage of federal government funding, delivered to help small businesses in regional areas.

Ms Latter decided to start her own business because she could see the Fraser Coast's potential.

"I regularly catch up with (business mentor) Rebecca Corbett and other local business owners at different stages of the business evolution,” she said.

"It's nice to listen to their local knowledge and experience and use it as a sounding board for ideas.”

Ms Latter said one of her biggest struggles starting up on the Fraser Coast was finding a cost-effective space.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

