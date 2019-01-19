Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay CBD
Hervey Bay CBD Contributed
Council News

Business leaders back plan to move council admin building

Blake Antrobus
by
19th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Fraser Coast's business leaders are confident the council's proposed move to Pialba will help raise confidence within the business community.

It follows the Chronicle's exclusive that revealed the council would be seeking tenders to develop a new administration building in the Pialba precinct, as recommended in the Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Master Plan.

The move heralds the start of the ambitious development plan after years of limbo in the council chambers.

Hervey Bay's Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said relocating the centre was an "important catalyst" for the creation of a defined CBD.

"It will undoubtedly establish a strong anchor point for the Hervey Bay business community," Ms Holebrook said.

"The development of a defined CBD signals to the business community that growth in business and the creation of jobs is high on the agenda and that council is making a serious contribution to the economic development of our city."

Kane Macready, the Fraser Coast branch president of the Urban Development Institute of Australia, said the move would give Hervey Bay "a commercial sense of place" and "give investors the confidence to be a part of the future development".

A report recommending the call for expressions of interest will be voted on at council's meeting next week.

administration building chamber of commerce fcbusiness fccouncil fraser coast regional council hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Coast's biggest green project will soon be ready to go

    premium_icon Coast's biggest green project will soon be ready to go

    News The power will soon be switched on for one of the Fraser Coast's biggest green projects ever realised

    • 19th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Perfect end to the week on the Pialba green

    premium_icon Perfect end to the week on the Pialba green

    News The summer event is the latest craze on the Fraser Coast

    Revealed: QLD schools with most student absences

    premium_icon Revealed: QLD schools with most student absences

    Education SEE THE BEST AND WORST SCHOOLS FOR ATTENDANCE