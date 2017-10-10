Business leaders explain what went wrong with Jetgo route

PROBLEMS: The first Jetgo plane arrives in Hervey Bay in June. Business leaders have said poor planning is to blame for the route failure.

PROBLEMS: The first Jetgo plane arrives in Hervey Bay in June. Business leaders have said poor planning is to blame for the route failure. Alistair Brightman

IN the eyes of the Fraser Coast's business leaders, the writing was on the wall.

Aside from low demand; a lack of understanding of the target market, poor timing and a limited marketing campaign have been pegged as the reason's for Jetgo's cancellation.

Edge Marketing director Daniel Hunjas said he saw no other promotion of the service aside from "two banner stands in the airport” and some news promotion.

"It's extremely disappointing; we've seen a lot of companies offer false hope,” Mr Hunjas said.

"By not investing enough to make this work, it shatters community spirit.”

Hervey Bay's Chamber of Commerce president said the entire situation was a "comedy of errors” with a "lack of promotion, lack of understanding of the market and not enough time being invested.”

"You can't expect this to work with the timeframes - only a couple of months - they put around,” Ms Holebrook said.

"I'd still love to see Jetgo get into the region, but on the basis of proper planning.”

Aviation councillor Paul Truscott said it was unfortunate to see how the situation had unfolded.

"It would have had a better chance of survival if more investigation was carried out prior to planning,” Cr Truscott said.

Bay2Dore owner Robbie Braddock, who was heavily involved in organising the flights, said the people of Hervey Bay and Melbourne were missing out because of the announcement.

But he said he wouldn't give up in his campaign, saying himself and other advocates would "work to find others” interested in offering their services.