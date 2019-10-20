How business leaders will strengthen Wide Bay's industries

ARTIFICIAL intelligence in the workforce and the net value of tourism will be among the topics top business leaders will explore at a regional economic forum next month.

Industry specialists across the Wide Bay will again unite for the sixth annual Wide Bay Burnett Regional Economic Development Growth Forum on November 7.

Gympie will host this year's event at the Civic Centre from 9.30am.

The annual event gathers leading business minds and economic councils to discuss methods of strengthening regional industries.

All three levels of government, including State Development Minister Cameron Dick and Wide Bay Federal MP Llew O'Brien, will unite for this forum.

Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett chair Bill Trevor said the forum program for 2019 would examine some of the major infrastructure projects being developed as well as an insight into the importance of artificial intelligence.

"A crucial part of the forum is our industry presentations which focus on positive infrastructure or economic developments, expansion or growth and sharing that journey with those in attendance," Mr Trevor said.

"Ultimately, it really does offer something for everybody."

Gympie Regional Council mayor Mick Curran said he was expecting strong support for this year's event.

"Last year's forum was an outstanding success with some 160 delegates attending and resulted in enhanced collaboration and confidence between business, industry and government," Cr Curran said.

"The forum is a tripartite effort with Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils partnering with Regional Development Australia and the State Government.

"It represents a great example of how the three levels of government continue to work together to improve the economic outlook for the Wide Bay Burnett region."

Fraser Coast Citizen of the Year Greig Bolderrow will be this year's Master of Ceremonies.

The free forum runs until 2.45pm on November 7.

Book your free tickets by visiting eventbrite.com.au and searching for 'Wide Bay Burnett Regional Economic Development Growth Forum'.