BUSINESS: Ocean lovers showcase new line of jewellery

OCEAN LOVERS: World Treasure Designs owners Nick and Allison Thorp have opened a new concept store at Urangan stocking more than 65 ocean-inspired pieces of jewellery. Alistair Brightman

A HERVEY Bay couple has used a love for the ocean and its creatures as inspiration for their latest venture.

World Treasure Designs owners Nick and Allison Thorp have opened a brand-new concept store in King St, Urangan.

The jewellery store is filled with hand-made pieces which mirror the Fraser Coast's marine life.

The Thorps started the business eight years ago with just 11 products which were mostly dedicated to humpback whales.

They have grown from an online business to employing several staff and have increased their product list to more than 65 ranges.

Their locally-made pieces now include sea turtles, dolphins, sharks and manta rays which are stocked throughout Australia and Hawaii and now, their new showroom at Urangan.

The purposely-built shop front was to accommodate their need to expand their workshop and offer Fraser Coasters a place to see their range and utilise their services.

"We have been slowly growing and needed more workshop space and we wanted to open a concept store to the public," Mr Thorp said.

World Treasure Designs offers custom design and repair services but there's one thing that sets them apart.

Because the Thorps are so passionate about marine life and reducing their impact on the environment, they are members of the non-profit organisation 1% Percent for the Planet.

"It verifies businesses who donate onepercent of their total revenue each year," Mrs Thorp said.

"It come from the idea that every business has an environmental impact and (donating to 1% Percent for the Planet) was to off-set that."

Mrs Thorp said their range was made entirely from 100percent recycled metals to improve the business's carbon footprint.

She said they also sourced Australian gems and sapphires and their team made the ocean range on-site.