Business owner left stumped after company sign stolen

Unity Sainsbury, owner of Unity Sewing Centre, shows the chains that were cut to remove her company sign on Torquay Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman.

Unity Sainsbury, owner of Unity Sewing Centre, shows the chains that were cut to remove her company sign on Torquay Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman.

A HERVEY BAY businesswoman was left lost for words after her company’s sign was stolen.

Owner of Unity Sewing Centre, Unity Sainsbury told the Chronicle she could not get her head around why somebody would want to steal the sign.

“The strange thing about the whole situation is whoever did this was unable to take it after the first attempt. They had to come back the next night and finish the job,” she said.

The sign was secured with a chain and also had steel posts embedded into the ground.

“Had the sign been loose and easy to remove, that would have been one thing but it was a real job to take. It took them two attempts over two nights to take,” Ms Sainsbury said.

She said the theft had negatively impacted her business.

“My advertising on Torquay Rd is now gone and I will have to pay to have a new sign made,” she said.

The stolen sign was custom made for the centre so it stood out.

“I don’t want to have to spend more money to have it replaced,” she said.

Ms Sainsbury urged anyone who might know anything to come forward.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan confirmed the theft, saying unknown offenders dug the sign out of the ground and stole it.

Snr Const Ryan urged all residents or businesses who have been victim of similar crimes to report incidents to police.