Business owners have less than two weeks to enter awards

BUSINESS owners have less than a fortnight to prepare their entries for the 2017 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards, set to be held in Hervey Bay on November 3.

Seventy-three business and tourist operators competed in the awards last year and organisers are expecting even more entries this year.

A submission deadline of 5pm on September 15 has been set to provide sufficient time to collate entries in the various categories - expanded to 19 this year - and prepare for judging.

Chris Taylor, General Manager of Oceans Resort and Spa - last year's Best Business and Best Accommodation winner - urged businesses to "go for it" and enter no matter how big or small.

"Putting the application together alone can make you feel proud of your achievements," he said.

Mr Taylor, who runs the business with his wife Olivia, said the award had allowed Oceans to promote its success in all of its marketing material and helped customers to feel they were in safe hands.

"Since winning the award we have continued to look for improvements and growth opportunities to work towards winning the award again this year," he said.

"Our job is to ensure that this business keeps growing so that we can employ more talented and dedicated people here on the Fraser Coast."

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president and awards judge Sandra Holebrook also encouraged business owners to enter one or more of the award categories for the chance to be honoured among their peers and the wider community as leaders of excellence.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to share your great success story and inspire others to aim high," she said.

"The awards are an important opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of organisations and businesses whose passion and commitment makes our region such a unique place to live, work, invest and play.

"The 2017 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards will recognise and celebrate our region's incredible economic diversity and vibrant business community and is a significant corporate event on the Fraser Coast business calendar."

Ms Holebrook said the awards gave individuals and organisations the opportunity to be involved in a robust process that helped raise the business profile of their operation, gain recognition for achievements from industry peers and provide recognition and rewards for employees.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events General Manager Martin Simons said organisers were mindful that business owners' time was precious and the application process had been streamlined in a bid to reduce submission workload.

"We've reduced the number of questions this year and believe that filling out a submission is a worthwhile exercise for businesses owners to reflect on their past successes, set a clear future direction and potentially win a prestigious award," he said.

Mr Simons said the judging panel was made up of the presidents of the Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Tiaro Chambers of Commerce.

Business consultant and former Fraser Coast Regional Council Chief Executive and past General Manager of FCTE, Leigh Bennett, will chair the judging panel.

Mr Simons said the Fraser Coast Chronicle had also stepped up its support this year and would publish an eight-page feature on all of the winners, ensuring each business was given valuable exposure and recognition.

Nominations for the Young Achiever of the Year award can be submitted by anyone including employees, family, friends and customers.

Visit businessandtourismawards.com.au for more details and application forms.