Why business owners support lower speed for Esplanade

SLOWING DOWN: Hervey Bay businesses have given their approval to a proposal to lower the speed on sections of the Esplanade.

"IT ONLY takes one idiot to bowl over a kid."

And Hervey Bay's Troy Ignatenko has seen plenty of them in the past 20 years from his prime position at Banana Bender Torquay on the Esplanade.

Mr Ignatenko is among a number of business owners who support a proposal floated last week by the Fraser Coast Council to drop the speed limit from its current 50kmh to 40kmh in Scarness, Torquay and Urangan business districts.

As well as being safer for pedestrians and families, Mr Ignatenko believes a lower speed limit would contribute to the relaxed feel for which Hervey Bay is known.

"We want to build a family safe environment in Hervey Bay," he said.

"It's about relaxing and enjoying.

"A lower speed limit would definitely make it safer for people getting across the road."

Fellow Torquay business owner Cate Akaveka, at Mary Ryan's book store, agrees.

"I would support it, definitely," she said.

Ms Akaveka said speeding was one of the problems she had seen since her business moved to its new location earlier this year.

Parking was another issue.

"When a car's trying to park, if everyone's doing 40 it gives them more time," she said.

"You see it a lot where someone is trying to reverse-park and they have a queue of cars behind them."

Scarness Newsagency owner Laurie Walton agrees a lower speed limit would be a good idea - as long as it's policed.

He's seen plenty of near-misses on the pedestrian crossing outside his business and says it "wouldn't do any harm" to slow the traffic.

He would not, however, support any proposal to make the Esplanade one way for traffic.

"If they lower (the speed) but keep it dual carriageway, I would support that," he said.

