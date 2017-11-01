Business owners welcome shopping centre revamp

THE redevelopment of the Bideford St shopping complex is the biggest project Steven Sarah has seen at the shops in about 15 years.

Mr Sarah, who owns the Top of the Bay bakery at the Torquay Heights Shopping Centre, said the building was in dire need of an upgrade as more developments moved into Hervey Bay.

REDEVELOPMENT: Top of the Bay bakery owner Steven Sarah has welcomed the proposed redevelopment of the Bideford St shopping complex, saying the building is in dire need of an upgrade. Blake Antrobus

It follows the Fraser Coast Regional Council approving the redevelopment of the Torquay shopping complex.

FOLLOW MORE FCDEVELOPMENT STORIES HERE

Developers Think Commercial have proposed to redevelop the shops to include a 24 hour new service station, two drive-thru restaurants and about 100 new car spots.

Reader poll What do you think of the Bideford St shopping complex revamp? Yes; the building is in need of an upgrade after so long.

No; we dont' need the extra hassle of construction.

Unsure. View Results Vote

"The proposal is of a high-quality architectural design and would be extensively landscaped, especially around the perimeter, to complement the character of the area and provide screening to surrounding residential development," the application reads.

Mr Sarah said the application would mean more customers would visit the area.

"The building has been in dire need of an upgrade for some time, it's getting very run down," Mr Sarah said.

"We're predicting a 20-30% rise in business for everyone when it's completed.

"It's the biggest redevelopment of the complex I've seen in about 15 years."

An artist's impression of what the proposed Bideford St shopping complex will look like. Contributed

Store manager of Top of the World bakery Nicole Lamey said it was about time the complex got a new look.

"I feel like the Bay is moving in the right direction and the shopping centre is staying put," Ms Lamey said.

"It's not clean enough, and feels like a bit of an embarrassment."

A construction start date has not been set.