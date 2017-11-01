News

Business owners welcome shopping centre revamp

Blake Antrobus
by

THE redevelopment of the Bideford St shopping complex is the biggest project Steven Sarah has seen at the shops in about 15 years.

Mr Sarah, who owns the Top of the Bay bakery at the Torquay Heights Shopping Centre, said the building was in dire need of an upgrade as more developments moved into Hervey Bay.

REDEVELOPMENT: Top of the Bay bakery owner Steven Sarah has welcomed the proposed redevelopment of the Bideford St shopping complex, saying the building is in dire need of an upgrade.
REDEVELOPMENT: Top of the Bay bakery owner Steven Sarah has welcomed the proposed redevelopment of the Bideford St shopping complex, saying the building is in dire need of an upgrade. Blake Antrobus

It follows the Fraser Coast Regional Council approving the redevelopment of the Torquay shopping complex.

FOLLOW MORE FCDEVELOPMENT STORIES HERE 

Developers Think Commercial have proposed to redevelop the shops to include a 24 hour new service station, two drive-thru restaurants and about 100 new car spots.

Reader poll

What do you think of the Bideford St shopping complex revamp?

View Results

"The proposal is of a high-quality architectural design and would be extensively landscaped, especially around the perimeter, to complement the character of the area and provide screening to surrounding residential development," the application reads.

Mr Sarah said the application would mean more customers would visit the area.

"The building has been in dire need of an upgrade for some time, it's getting very run down," Mr Sarah said.

"We're predicting a 20-30% rise in business for everyone when it's completed.

"It's the biggest redevelopment of the complex I've seen in about 15 years."

An artist's impression of what the proposed Bideford St shopping complex will look like.
An artist's impression of what the proposed Bideford St shopping complex will look like. Contributed

Store manager of Top of the World bakery Nicole Lamey said it was about time the complex got a new look.

"I feel like the Bay is moving in the right direction and the shopping centre is staying put," Ms Lamey said.

"It's not clean enough, and feels like a bit of an embarrassment."

A construction start date has not been set.

Related Items

Topics:  bideford st fcdevelopment fraser coast service station torquay

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Pregnant widow shares heartbreak after husband dies

Pregnant widow shares heartbreak after husband dies

It has been less than two weeks since her husband died suddenly at their Maryborough home.

Why you should update your iOS today

Apple releases first major update for iOS 11. Picture: Joel Carrett

The new update has fixes to a number of iOS bugs

Bay veterans remember Beersheba on 100 year anniversary

WE WILL REMEMBER: Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch members Toby Tidyman, Brian Tidyman and Simon Morley next to the light horse statue in Freedom Park during the service to commemorate 100 years since the Battle of Beersheba yesterday.

The Battle of Beersheba remembrance day was held yesterday.

Hundreds of singers to perform at Maryborough markets

Albert State School singing group with music teacher Alison Lunnon will perform on the Maryborough Town Hall green to celebrate Music: Count Us In 2017.

Song to stop the nation

Local Partners