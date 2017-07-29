Business plan for Sports Precinct to cost about $50k

BUSINESS PLAN: An artists impression of the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct. AEC Group will prepare the business plan for the project.

AS EARTHWORKS begin on the site of the Sports Precinct, a consultancy company has been selected to prepare a business plan for the controversial Nikenbah sporting facility.

Consultancy company AEC Group has been chosen to draw up the business plan, which the Chronicle understands will cost about $50,000.

It's the latest announcement in the project's controversial history, following a council resolution to endorse funding under round two of the State Government's Works for Queensland program on Wednesday.

The decision to develop a business plan was passed unanimously in a confidential meeting by the Fraser Coast Regional Council. Councillor Darren Everard said the plan would provide information about the potential management and leasing arrangements for sporting clubs, facilities management and funding opportunities.

"The AEC Group undertook the economic modelling analysis on the project for Council's federal and state government funding applications,” Cr Everard said.

Opponents to the project have continually called for a business plan to be developed since funding for the Sports Precinct was approved last year.

Cr Anne Maddern moved to have the project excluded under the W4QLD funding list until the business plan was formalised at Wednesday's council meeting, however her motion was defeated.

Councillor Stuart Taylor said the business plan would ensure the council was proceeding in the right direction to deliver the "vital asset”.

"It's a proper independent plan that means we can make sure the project will deliver the intended outcomes,” Cr Taylor said.

Earthworks on the site, which includes levelling the area, respreading topsoil and working on the areas internal roads, footpaths and drainage, started this week.