BUSINESS: Still standing after 25 year of serving pies

FOR 25 years, Sue and Rick Hart have been filling Maryborough tummies with delicious pies.



The couple behind Rick's pies on Kent St admits business hasn't always been easy.



"It's been a journey anyway, I'll tell you that," Mr Hart said.



"It's been a challenge."



When the couple first took over the business a quarter of a century ago, it was a popular fish and chip shop.



But when McDonald's opened its doors the couple faced their first hurdle.



In order to diversify, they started making meat pies, which at the time they sold for $1.80.



Since then the business has evolved considerably.



There are pastries, sausage rolls and plenty of different varieties of pies, though Mr Hart reckons the traditional meat pie is still very much the local favourite.



To keep the business alive, the couple works from the early hours of the morning until late in the afternoon.



In 1995, to help make ends met, Mr Hart opened the shop late on Friday and Saturday nights so hungry revellers would stop in after a night at one of the local night clubs or hotels.



"We needed a cash flow, things were really tough," Mr Hart said.



Looking back he says he doesn't know if he would make the same decision.



"It's very exhausting," he said.



They've seen some good times on a Friday and Saturday night.



But they've also witnessed violence, assaults and the impact of drugs and excessive alcohol consumption.



Mr Hart said liquor licencing laws had done a lot to address the issues he had witnessed over the years, but he had also seen trade drop off at the weekend.



He said while they'd faced tough times, both he and his wife felt they were blessed.



"Two banks said the business wouldn't work," Mr Hart said.



"I wouldn't have made it without a great wife, children and landlord."

