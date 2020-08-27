BUSINESS SUCCESS: ‘Local support has never been more important’

The Ave Principal Kristy Wright is welcoming businesses to come and look at the new office spaces.

A $10 million development, which took more than a year to build, has overcome a rocky start.

The Avenue, a high-end office development on Torquay Rd, opened on April 1 despite many businesses being forced to operate remotely.

One Agency Principal Kristy Wright said although COVID-19 restrictions had initially been a set back for the new commercial office spaces, things had been returning to a new normal.

“It was disappointing because we had a big launch planned which couldn’t go ahead,” she said.

“With Covid, a lot of businesses working from home people were not looking into finding a new space.”

Ms Wright said there had been a shift in recent weeks with more businesses looking for their next step.

She said a benefit of moving into a group space was the community and business support that came naturally.

“We are a community within a community,” she said.

“Now more than ever we need the support of other local businesses.

“It’s good that I can go bounce ideas off other people or I have trusted businesses to refer customers to.”

With five spaces left that would suit a micro to large business up to 20 staff, Ms Wright invited anyone who might be interested in moving in to get in touch.

“We are looking for like-minded business to come join us,” she said.

Ms Wright said the funky office suites were an added bonus.

“We have a lot of people come in and say ‘this is like something from the major city, it is really cool and professional’,” she said.

“It is always nice to get nice feedback like that.”