Business takes the initiative on council divisions

THE message we have been given about council divisional representation is that it is broken; it not only takes a councillor's eyes off the ball but doesn't work for the greater good.

Even further, we are told, divisional council representation actually divides our electorate.

This is what our newly formed Fraser Coast Chambers of Commerce Alliance thinks and it wants to start a broad conversation on the merits or otherwise of divisional representation.

Tiaro Chamber of Commerce president Darryl Stewart flew the flag saying "We've got divisions in council and in the region”.

He said councillors should have an awareness front of mind that they represent the whole region.

"You've got Division Two which covers half the land area of the Fraser Coast, and then the little divisions throughout Hervey Bay. Councillors need to make sure they look after the whole division first,” Mr Stewart said.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone said the division mindset was frustrating from an economic point of view, as it encouraged an "us and them” mindset.

"We encourage businesses to work together for the whole region, but it's more difficult to get support for projects that are outside councillor divisions,” Mr Stone said.

"We don't get the kind of representation we need with only divisional representations.”

They have a point. Business has to work in the region's interests ... it's smart business.

Two positives have emerged: a conversation in this arena and at this level can only be a good thing ... and it looks like our chambers have found a collective voice.

