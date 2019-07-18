Menu
Real estate thief - Margaret Joyce Hull outside Hervey Bay Court House.
BUSINESS THEFT: Clerk back in court for mention

Blake Antrobus
18th Jul 2019 5:26 PM
THE woman accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a number of Hervey Bay businesses has been mentioned in court.

Margaret Joyce Hull briefly appeared before Magistrate Stephen Gutteridge at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday for a mention of her numerous stealing charges.

Police allege the 64-year-old stole about $350,000 from the accounts of real estate agency Richardson and Wrench and another $5000 from Esplanade business Sunnynook Apartments.

Hull's matter was adjourned until August 8 for a committal mention.

