BUSINESS THEFT: Clerk back in court for mention

THE woman accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a number of Hervey Bay businesses has been mentioned in court.



Margaret Joyce Hull briefly appeared before Magistrate Stephen Gutteridge at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday for a mention of her numerous stealing charges.



Police allege the 64-year-old stole about $350,000 from the accounts of real estate agency Richardson and Wrench and another $5000 from Esplanade business Sunnynook Apartments.



Hull's matter was adjourned until August 8 for a committal mention.