Busy store stops for night to honour young crash victim

Connor Andersen, 21 and his girlfriend Chloe McArthur, 17, were both killed when the sedan they were driving in collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway near Torbanlea. They were both from Maryborough.

Connor Andersen, 21 and his girlfriend Chloe McArthur, 17, were both killed when the sedan they were driving in collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway near Torbanlea. They were both from Maryborough. Contributed

NORMALLY Maryborough's Domino's store would be a hive of activity on a Friday night, with pizzas made by the dozen for people looking to wind down after a busy week.

But tonight the ovens are off and the store is dark.

The business has closed for the night as staff grieve the loss of Connor Andersen, who died in a crash alongside his girlfriend Chloe McArthur in a crash in the early hours of Friday morning.

Maryborough’s Domino’s store would usually be a hive of activity on a Friday night, but tonight it is dark.

The Maryborough couple were killed at Torbanlea while returning home from a driving lesson.

Tonight Domino's store manager Daniel Kelly posted on the Maryborough Community page, letting people know of the decision to close the store for the night.

His decision to put people before profit was roundly applauded as the community continues to grieve for two young lives lost too soon.

Mr Kelly said the business would reopen from 11am on Saturday.