Subscribe Today's Paper
Business venture next step in '22-year relationship'

Blake Antrobus
by
11th May 2019 9:00 AM
IN THE words of Jackson Nioa, merging two leading arms companies was "not a marriage of convenience" but a chance to take their 22-year relationship to the next level.

The director of Rheinmetall NIOA munitions said the partnership between the leading German war manufacturer and one of Australia's leading arms dealers marked the start of something big for the Heritage City.

He said the joint venture provided ideal access to the global supply chain, as well as more opportunities for jobs at the factory.

The factory will be constructed, commissioned and operated between Rheinmetall (51 per cent) and NIOA (49 per cent).

Both companies announced their joint venture in October last year to help build the $60 million munitions project near Maryborough, just off the Bruce Hwy.

$7.5 million was committed from the State Government towards the project, with another $28.5 million in Federal Government funding committed under the Regional Growth Fund.
 

