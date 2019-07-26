Menu
WASTE NOT: Coastal Skip Bin Hire operations manger Roger Franks, managing director Robbie Snell and wife Sue show off their award.
Business wins war on waste

by Glen Porteous
26th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
INNOVATION, foresight and some good old-fashioned hard work helped a Fraser Coast business secure a coveted waste management award.

Coastal Skip Bin Hire won the Collaborative Achievement in Resource Recovery Award for outstanding resource recovery programs at the bi-annual Waste Recycling Industry Queensland award ceremony, held last Friday.

CSBH won the major award over national recycling companies and operations manager Roger Franks was proud of his team's recognition.

"It was an unbelievable feeling when it was announced we had won the award and it's a credit to the hard work the staff put in,” Mr Franks said.

The family-owned company has specific waste bins for different types of construction scrap.

Mr Franks said the excess waste was taken to other local businesses to be recycled. "Concrete, bricks and tiles are all crushed up and turned into a variety of products. Timber and organics are mulched and used for any greening purposes,” he said.

"We are reusing and recycling materials other companies don't and there is 80 to 100 tonne of materials not gong into landfill each year.”

Mr Franks said the company motto is 'Nothing gets wasted' and will keep on working on the the next innovative level of recycling.

