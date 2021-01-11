Business workshop aimed at freeing up farmers’ time

A three-day workshop is coming to Maryborough, aimed at giving farmers, property owners and business owners the skills they need to succeed and free up more time for the things they enjoy.

The RCS Business Fundamentals Workshop will be held from March 23 to March 25.

The workshop is aimed at assisting those working in the agricultural sector in managing their bookwork effectively.

The workshop is aimed at helping participants become more proficient, organised and effective so they can spend less time in the office.

The workshop covers four key areas, including education about basic business principles, different management systems to assist with bookwork, data entry and management and how to make an effective budget.

The workshop will include a course manual, expert tuition from a leading farm business analyst and trainer, an experienced accountant, and knowledgeable coaches, electronic templates and calculators, access to office management tools and lunch, morning and afternoon tea.

During the workshop, those involved will complete a draft budget for the 2021/22 financial year.

The workshop is suitable for all skill and confidence levels.

The price of the course is $2145 for one person from a business and $1045 for an additional person.

The workshop will be held at the Carriers Arms Hotel.

To find out more call 1800 356 004 or click here.