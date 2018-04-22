Menu
FLASHBACK: 'Code Blue' (Steven Schofield and Chris Barnes) at a previous Col Pearce Coporate Triathlon.
Sport

Businesses, athletes, prep for Col Pearce Tri

Matthew McInerney
by
22nd Apr 2018 4:20 PM

TRIATHLON: The fun, colour and excitement of the Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon is set to return this year.

The 300m swim, 10km ride and 3km run sounds daunting, but Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's Paul Smith said the event is geared towards a fun day out rather than the heat of competition.

"A lot of people have started in these triathlons because it's so easy,” he said. "It is a teams event, for two to three people.”

While your regular triathlon sees athletes strive for not only their best time but the chance to be first past the post, the Col Pearce winner is determined by whoever can complete the event in a time closest to their target.

"It's a lot of fun, and the winner is whoever is closest to that designated time,” he said.

Entries are not yet open for the event, nor has the club selected its charity of choice, but teams have already started to train for the fun day out.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

