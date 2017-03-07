33°
Businesses continue to struggle with Tinana road works

Amy Formosa
| 7th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Nothing but love for their regulars - Tinana Place's family business, Ivey's Chicken and Carvery are grateful for the support from customers as they struggle to operate in spite of the roadworks on the highway. Peta Sama and Mezza Law.
Nothing but love for their regulars - Tinana Place's family business, Ivey's Chicken and Carvery are grateful for the support from customers as they struggle to operate in spite of the roadworks on the highway. Peta Sama and Mezza Law.

MEMBER for Maryborough Bruce Saunders says he's doing all can do to support struggling businesses in Tinana and is encouraging the community to do their part.

In the past Mr Saunders has experienced the hardship of what's it's like to own a business affected by road works similar to the situation locals are facing due to the Tinana interchange works.

"We would like to see as many people stop in and give these businesses a hand in the tough times,” Mr Saunders said.

This is exactly what is happening to one of the businesses in the area - Ivey's Chicken and Carvery.

If it wasn't for the support of their customers, the owners of the popular chicken shop may have been forced to close their business.

Like many businesses in the area, the Tinana interchange road works have had an impact on traffic.

The owners of the chicken business Peta Sama and her husband Michael were looking at putting staff off a couple of weeks ago.

But thanks to the support of the community they're riding out the wave.

Mrs Sama said word of mouth on the Fraser Coast and right across Queensland has been their life saver.

The passionate business owner said customers who stop in from all over Queensland including as far north as Rockhampton and down south, had spread the word that the business was in trouble.

"We've also had support from our locals - I had a lady who comes in once in a blue moon to get a chicken and she told me she would be driving here to get her chooks from now on,” Mrs Sama said.

The couple has owned the business for just over nine years and since the start of the Tinana roadworks, their chicken shop has been impacted to the point where they feared closure.

"If it wasn't for our loyal customers and the new customers who don't want to see us close down I don't know what we would have done,” she said.

"We're so thankful for the support from the community,” she said.

Mr Saunders said he was working the Department of Main Roads to try to alleviate problems for businesses impacted by the roadworks.

"We're encouraging owners to hang in there because the project will help these businesses in the long run,” he said.

The owner of United Service Station in Tinana, Michael Jeffery said his station had gone from being the first thing people saw when they entered town, to the last, if they saw it at all.

Since speaking to the Chronicle about three weeks ago, he said the situation isn't improving.

With Hervey Bay's petrol prices showing no signs of moving and the business struggling to survive - Mr Jeffery needs the support from the community.

It is a waiting game for Mr Jeffery who has no choice but to stay open during the wait for the Bruce Highway to open after the roadworks are complete.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson has confirmed piling works for the new bridge over the Bruce Highway at Tinana have been completed and the old bridge has been demolished.

Traffic has been diverted from the Bruce Highway onto a side-track until the project is complete.

Works are underway to build the new bridge and drainage culverts.

Earthworks to widen the highway and realign the northbound off-ramp are also underway with construction of the new southbound on-ramp at Gympie Road to start shortly.

When the bridge, retaining wall, and earthworks are complete, road pavement works will start.

Additional detour signs have been installed on Alice Street, Gympie Road and the Bruce Highway to advise motorists of changed traffic conditions during construction.

The project, including signalising the Gympie Road and Iindah Road intersection is expected to be completed by October, weather permitting.

