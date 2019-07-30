Businesses, employment agencies to attend M'boro job fair

EMPLOYERS from across the region are set to come together at the Wide Bay-Burnett Jobs Fair, to be held at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough tomorrow.

The fair is aimed at connecting job-seekers with businesses, recruitment agencies and employment service providers in the region.

Some of the region's biggest employers, including the Fraser Coast Regional Council, Hyne Timber, Queensland Corrective Services. Aldi and the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service will be at the event.

Several employment agencies will also be part of the event, including MAX Employment, APM Employment Services, Community Solutions, Epic Assist and Busy at Work.

The event will provide job-seekers with the chance to connect and talk face-to-face with exhibitors to find out about available jobs, training, education and a range of career options.

Throughout the day there will be information sessions on how to find employment opportunities in the local job market.

Sessions will include a presentation on improving one's chances of getting a job and finding out what qualifications are needed to get into the top five employment industries in the Wide Bay.

Other sessions include advice on how to find a passion and turn it into a business and how to get retail ready.

The doors will open for the fair at 10am, with the event finishing at 2pm.

The first information session will begin at 11am.

Those attending are encouraged to bring along a copy of their current resume to give to employers, as well as dressing appropriately to give the best impression.

For inquiries about the jobs fair or if you are interested in being an exhibitor, phone Sharon Philp on 0404 192 600 or email info@frasercoastconferences.com.au.