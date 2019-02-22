Businesses generating business

SIP customers (seated from left) Narelle Charteris and Wendy Davies can enjoy their caffeine fix from manager Amy Phillipson (left) while dining in with a bite from Bakery on Alice, Michelle Stackman, and a scratchie from IGA, Jess Hall (right).

GOOD things come in threes - just like the businesses in the Alice St complex working together in a symbiotic relationship.

Maryborough IGA, Bakery on Alice and newcomer SIP business owners are working together to create a great environment.

SIP owner Eliza Higham recently extended her shop so customers can enjoy their cuppa in-store.

She approached her neighbour business owners with the idea of allowing customers to purchase food from their shops and eating in at the cafe.

"It's all about business generates business; everyone is individual and why not join forces and create," she said.

"We are the only business that allows people to bring in food from another place to eat."

The Alice St complex, formerly known as Andy's, has been there since 1956 with IGA operating for the last 12 years.

IGA manager Jess Hall said this was the first time this type of arrangement has happened.

"We have always has a fairly good trade due to our hours and convenience," Jess said.

The IGA stocks fresh meat, delicatessen, fresh fruit and veg and grocery.

"We have the convenience of having everything in store including Lotto and scratchies."

NEIGHBOURS: Working a symbiotic relationship at the Alice St complex are Bakery on Alice shop assistant Michelle Stackman, IGA manager Jess Hall and SIP manager Amy Phillipson. Boni Holmes

Bakery on Alice shop assistant Michelle Stackman has worked there for nine years and said it was absolutely wonderful.

"People are still getting used to the idea but Eliza has been wonderful to include us," Michelle said.

"We have supplied plates and forks so people can sit over there after ordering a sandwich or pie and eat.

"The concept has made the building feel alive again - it's wonderful."

Michelle said she has noticed business pick up over the lunchtime period.

"It is a great idea for everyone to be involved and enjoy the atmosphere - it has made it so much more inviting," she said.

"So many people have complimented it, which is really nice."

Eliza said it was a happy environment.

"We all get along so well there, it is such a great vibe which brought me to working with them - staff can use it for lunches," she said.

"For any empty space - we have created a great environment for people to come.

"You can support three businesses all in one.

"Come grab a coffee, grab a cake and something from IGA... you are absolutely more than welcome."

The complex on the corner of Alice and Tooley Sts, Maryborough, has ample parking.

DETAILS

Maryborough IGA are open from 6am-8pm seven days a week, except Good Friday and Christmas Day.

SIP Espresso Bar opens from 5.30am-1pm Monday-Friday and 5.30am-noon Saturdays.

Bakery on Alice opens Monday-Friday 6am-6pm, Saturday 6am-5pm, Sunday closed.