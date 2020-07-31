Businesses: Shut border, save us from second lockdown

MANY Fraser Coast business owners would rather see the state's borders close again than be forced back into lockdown.

That is what Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook believes.

While the damage caused to the economy by not being able to freely welcome southern visitors was considerable, there were significant concerns about a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Ms Holebrook said she had been against the border closure in the first instance.

But now, seeing the spread of the disease, with the border open, she would rather the state be open for travel rather than risking another lockdown.

"I think we learned how restrictive it was, having a business during lockdown," she said.

Ms Holebrook said some businesses would not survive another lockdown.

"Life is getting a little more normal," she said.

"It would be very hard on people emotionally as well as from a financial perspective."

Ms Holebrook said as the state prepared to close its doors to Greater Sydney, which has been declared a COVID-19 hotspot, she was more in favour of seeing the borders close completely.

"It's not working at a high enough level and it's making every Queenslander nervous," she said.

"Businesses would rather trade from Queenslander to Queenslander than be in lockdown again."

Dallas Harch, owner of Plant 72 Icecreamery on the Esplanade, said getting the extra spike of business from other states wouldn't be worth a second wave that could send the state back into lockdown.

"I wasn't real happy when they opened the borders straight away," he said.

Mr Harch said he had been stocking up on Glen 20 and hand sanitiser to keep customers safe.

As for trading, it has been fairly steady.

"It has been about normal for this time of year," he said.

"I'd rather see the border close and have Queenslanders looking after Queenslanders."

Stacy Gleich from Maryborough's Parkside on Adelaide cafe said she believed the Premier was doing the right thing in closing Queensland to Greater Sydney.

"If we have to go back into lockdown because of negligent people, that's where the real shame is," she said.

"If people are not doing the right thing in New South Wales and Victoria, we will have to close the borders."

Enzo on the Beach owner Enzo Andreuzzi said he believed the borders should not have been reopened in the first place.

While a closure would impact on his business, he said more COVID-19 cases in Queensland would bring a bigger loss of revenue.