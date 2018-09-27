Businesses shut for two hours over suspected gas leak

UNKNOWN SMELL: A suspected gas leak at the Galangoor Duwalami health clinic next door to the Chronicle office evacuated Central Avenue businesses.

A YET-to-be identified odour was responsible for the evacuation of three Pialba Central Avenue businesses today.

The smell was initially suspected to be a gas leak coming from inside the Galangoor Duwalami Primary Healthcare Service office building.

Businesses next door, the Fraser Coast Chronicle and Coffee Central, were also alerted and evacuated about 10.30am.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency trucks and one support vehicle attended with two ambulances.

One person was assessed by paramedics on scene but did not require transportation to hospital.

Staff of the evacuated businesses complained of headache symptoms.

A QFES spokesperson confirmed firefighters had conducted atmospheric testing with all air levels recorded as normal.

"This is something which will be referred to building management as nothing toxic was recorded on site," she said.

Galangoor Duwalami Primary Healthcare Service health services manager Ann Woolcock said the source of the smell was yet to be indentified at the Hervey Bay clinic.

"A safe and orderly evacuation was carried out immediately, ensuring that all 27 staff and patients on-site at the time were unaffected," she said.

"The safety of patients and staff was our primary concern and is paramount at all times.

"Galangoor is well prepared for managing internal and external incidents spanning a wide range of scenarios, and all members of staff are well versed on their roles in such situations."

Ms Woolcock said QFES crews commended Galangoor personnel on their efficient and effective management of the evacuation.

Staff also assisted in directing traffic before police arrived.

The clinic will remain closed until a thorough inspection of the building has been carried out.

Workplaces were declared safe and staff were allowed to return to work about 12.30pm.