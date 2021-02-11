Businesses that opened in pandemic look to the future

2020 was a tumultuous year for local businesses, especially for those businesses which opened during the year.

The cafe Nosh 2.0 on Walker St in Maryborough was one such business, opening in April.

Co-owner Leesa Kinnane was optimistic about 2021, hoping for a more stability this year.

"I think last year, it was early learning stages for us, being a brand new business … for us we are just onwards and upwards from here."

"It was a very uncertain time, we didn't know if thing were good, people were out of work … I think as the year moves on our community is getting more stable and that's when people go out and enjoy themselves more."

"It's very rewarding to see people come out into the community, have a cup of coffee, sit down and enjoy themselves.

"I'm really looking forward to this year, last year was such a learning curve with a brand new business and uncertain times … as times goes on it will good to see all businesses get the opportunity to do the best they can."

MAD Providore, a deli on Kent St, was another business which emerged in 2020, opening in September.

MAD PROVIDORE: Owners (L) Alisha Barwick and Helen Outhwaite Photo: Stuart Fast

Co-owner Helen Outhwaite said her business would expand over the course of 2021 and wanted to bring new ideas to Maryborough.

"With us moving forward, 2020 changed the way we thought about our business and we had to adapt and it was that adaptation that gave us the confidence to be able to grow our business and open."

"The people of the Fraser Coast are willing to take you on if you've got a product or service new to the area … we didn't know how we were going to be received but thankfully we've been warmly received.

"People are going back to the lessons of shopping locally, to support locals and appreciate local business."

"We'd like to thank our customers for their continued support," Ms Outhwaite said.