Businessman fights for parking change in Maryborough

CHANGE NEEDED: Darren Alford of Alfords Allsorts in Maryborough would like to see the parking times outside his business changed. Boni Holmes

A MARYBOROUGH business owner is fighting to change parking times in Wharf St after receiving eight calls in one day from customers not being able to park near his shop.

Darren Alford of Alfords Allsorts said the parking times don't suit the needs of customers or businesses.

"The parking is 2P, two hours, outside the shop,” he said.

"For instance if you were to come into this shop you would be lucky if you spent half-an-hour here.

"Most of the people who need to use the parking out there either come here or to the Post Office or to Morton and Morton next door.

"What the 2P parking does - and I am trying to pre-empt this because I can see what's happening with the government departments going in across the road already - people come here and park all day.”

"We have had phone calls from customers saying they couldn't get anywhere to park - a lot of our customers are elderly.”

Darren said he had spoken to Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson and visited all the businesses up and down this street.

"They all agree that there is a problem with parking,” he said.

"Down on the corner where you've got Margaritas there is 2P and 4P parking, now Margaritas don't need that. They need somewhere where people can pull up and grab a pizza or coffee or their takeaway food.

"I do realise there are other organisations down the street where they do need a bit longer parking but we do need some short-term parking in the street to suit all the shops.

"We just want to shorten some of the parking spots to suit some of the businesses. If you want Maryborough to survive then we have to make it so the businesses can survive and aren't being killed by stupid little things.

"I have approached council and my next stage is to put in an application to have the parking changed for the businesses to sign it.

"Now we don't get heaps of customers in our store but to have eight customers in one day ring up and say we can't get into the store, actually make the effort to make a phone call - now that tells you something.”

Cr Sanderson said he is always interested in receiving feedback from business owners and residents on the CBD.

"Our last review was in 2015 following the CBD Refurbishment Project and there were quite a few changes,” he said.

"Council is always trying to balance the need for short and medium term spaces for shoppers and those attending appointments at CBD businesses as well as providing spaces for CBD workers.

"I urge Mr Alford to talk with other traders in the area to present as much information as possible in a submission to change the parking regulations in that section of Wharf Street.

"Once we have the submission, Council can investigate the issue.”