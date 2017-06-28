Businessman remembers the Timber City

AS MARYBOROUGH gets back to its Timber City roots, one man remembers a time when that was the township's official moniker.



Geoff Buchanan from Timber City Motors said he started using the name in 1985 to replace the former name of business, Baddow Motor Service.



He remembers when sawmills were doing a roaring trade throughout Maryborough and across the region, with hardwood logs being transported from Fraser Island.



There was even a sawmill where the Brolga Theatre now stands overlooking the river.



Mr Buchanan has lived in Maryborough for 44 years and said the name change was decided on when it was time to expand the business.



The name Timber City Motors was officially registered in 1986 - then one year later the city fathers decided the Timber City would become the Heritage City, Mr Buchanan said.



He briefly considered changing the name of the business, but decided against it.



"There was never any pressure to change it."



Other businesses also retained the name from Maryborough's glory days in the timber industry, including the Timber City Cafe, which was open until recently in Kent St, and the Timber City News outlet.



Mr Buchanan said Maryborough was once known as the city of sawmills and businesses like Hynes and Wades were still continuing that legacy in the area.

