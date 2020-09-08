Businessman’s ‘perplexing’ descent into drug trafficking

A Toowoomba businessman was sentenced to jail for drug trafficking.

A TOOWOOMBA businessman described by those who knew him as a "considerate, kind, unselfish person" and who quietly collected and distributed food to homeless people in Toowoomba has been sentenced to jail for drug trafficking.

The Brisbane Supreme Court in July heard Terrance Wayne Barber "led a good life" and had "always been ready to help anyone in need".

In sentencing remarks published recently, Supreme Court Justice Peter Applegarth said Barber's "good deeds" made his descent into drug use "all the more perplexing".

It was through Barber's "gym business" that he was "seemingly" introduced to drug use.

The court heard Barber's phone was intercepted by police after he was identified as a contact of another person of interest in an operation.

Barber supplied wholesale quantities of cannabis and sometimes methylamphetamine to at least nine customers on a regular basis, Justice Applegarth said.

Despite being unemployed, Barber "seemed to be able to have enough cash to … buy large amounts of drugs" and on the day police raided his Ballard home, $14,990 was found.

Justice Applegarth said the material before him showed that before Barber's descent into drug use and dealing, he was a good citizen.

But Barber's mental health had "deteriorated greatly by virtue of these matters" and the end of his long-term relationship.

He also noted Barber did good deeds without bragging, and was full of remorse for his actions.

However, Justice Applegarth also said it appeared profit was a significant part of Barber's motivation.

Taking into account his plea of guilty, Barber was sentenced to six years in jail for the charge of drug trafficking and 12 months for possessing four handmade handguns.

For possessing a dangerous drug, a condenser, cash, digital scales, "and the like", Barber was convicted and not further punished.

He was given a parole release date of October 20, 2021.