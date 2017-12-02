Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bay business's windows smashed for second time in months

Headlines Hair and Beauty fell victim to an 18 year old male, that kicked in a glass panel of the salon, in the early hours of Saturday.
Headlines Hair and Beauty fell victim to an 18 year old male, that kicked in a glass panel of the salon, in the early hours of Saturday. Valerie Horton
Matthew McInerney
by

A YOUNG Hervey Bay man will front court next month after he smashed a window at a Fraser Coast business.

The 18-year-old is alleged to have kicked a window next to the entrance to Headlines Hair & Beauty, at the corner of Bideford St and Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

It is the second time this year that Headlines Hair & Beauty has been subject to property damage, but only the third time in six years.

In April, a heavily intoxicated woman was rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital with serious injuries after she smashed through a window.

 

 

Headlines Hair and Beauty fell victim to an 18 year old male, that kicked in a glass panel of the salon, in the early hours of Saturday.
Headlines Hair and Beauty fell victim to an 18 year old male, that kicked in a glass panel of the salon, in the early hours of Saturday. Valerie Horton

On this occasion, the Hervey Bay man is alleged to have been in a fight, when he walked off and kicked the glas spanel between 3am and 3.10am.

It is understood a security guard phoned police as the youth walked to a nearby park.

Police arrived and arrested the man, who was charged with wilful damage to property and public nuisance.

He was also banned from the Torquay Hotel until December 12, 2017.

The man was released by police on Saturday morning and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on December 21, 2017.

Topics:  fcbusiness fcpolice

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Half a billion dollars of developments go to council

Half a billion dollars of developments go to council

ALMOST half a billion dollars worth of developments will be voted on by councillors at next week's meeting in a record amount for the Fraser Coast council.

Sound of smashed glass before horror attack

The Fraser Coast home invasion left the 71-year-old woman damaged physically and emotionally.

Crazed attack left innocent woman irreversibly damaged

Mayor's lawyer says he will fight CCC charges

Chris Loft.

CEO Ken Diehm has said it is 'business as usual' for the council.

Explore Gundiah and catch the Christmas carols at Tiaro

CHRISTMAS CAROLS: Carols in the Country is a free, family event to be held on Saturday, December 3.

Get off the beaten track, consider a visit to Gundiah.

Local Partners