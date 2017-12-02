Bay business's windows smashed for second time in months

Headlines Hair and Beauty fell victim to an 18 year old male, that kicked in a glass panel of the salon, in the early hours of Saturday.

Headlines Hair and Beauty fell victim to an 18 year old male, that kicked in a glass panel of the salon, in the early hours of Saturday. Valerie Horton

A YOUNG Hervey Bay man will front court next month after he smashed a window at a Fraser Coast business.

The 18-year-old is alleged to have kicked a window next to the entrance to Headlines Hair & Beauty, at the corner of Bideford St and Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

It is the second time this year that Headlines Hair & Beauty has been subject to property damage, but only the third time in six years.

In April, a heavily intoxicated woman was rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital with serious injuries after she smashed through a window.

Headlines Hair and Beauty fell victim to an 18 year old male, that kicked in a glass panel of the salon, in the early hours of Saturday. Valerie Horton

On this occasion, the Hervey Bay man is alleged to have been in a fight, when he walked off and kicked the glas spanel between 3am and 3.10am.

It is understood a security guard phoned police as the youth walked to a nearby park.

Police arrived and arrested the man, who was charged with wilful damage to property and public nuisance.

He was also banned from the Torquay Hotel until December 12, 2017.

The man was released by police on Saturday morning and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on December 21, 2017.