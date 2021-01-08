BUSTED: $4k in fishing fines handed out in Coast waters

A number of Fraser Coast fishers were fines and warned for breaking certain fishing regulations over the Christmas period. Picture: Contributed

A number of Fraser Coast fishers were fines and warned for breaking certain fishing regulations over the Christmas period. Picture: Contributed

Several Fraser Coast fishers were fined a total of $4000 and others warned for breaking a variety of fishing laws.

It seems some Fraser Coast fishers have forgotten there are rules and regulations to abide by with 23 fined and warned over the Christmas period.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol enforces compliance with the state’s fishing and boating safety laws through surveillance, inspections and education.

New tackle bins installed after death of well known Bay bird

TURTLE-Y AWESOME: Campers save turtle from fishing line

Patrols are conducted regularly, including joint enforcement operations with partner agencies including Queensland Police, Maritime Safety Queensland and other organisations.

Local officers conducted 115 inspections of fishers and their vessels in Fraser Coast waters from December 21 to January 3.

Over the two-week period, while most fishers followed regulations, 11 fisheries infringement notices totalling $3995 were issued, with a further 12 caution notices.

A spokesman said the offences ranged from possession of undersized fish and crabs, using more crab pots than is permitted, using unmarked crab pots, unauthorised possession of a commercial fishing net and using a cast net in closed waters.

He said some of the offences were detected following a call to the 24-hour Fishwatch hotline.

“QBFP relies on the support of the public to help protect the state’s valuable fisheries resources for future generations,” he said.

The spokesman for QBFP said compliance activities focus on the highest priority risks and targeted operations are conducted in response to community concerns and specific intelligence information.

People who suspect illegal fishing activity should report it to the Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116 so it can be investigated.

Fishers can find the full list of fishing regulations online at www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, call 13 25 23 or download the free QLD Fishing 2.0 app.