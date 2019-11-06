BUSTED: Mum took care of marijuana for 'one of the lads'

Mother of two, 27-year-old Danni Maree Rowan, pleaded guilty to four drug related charges in court this week, including cannabis production, while sister Abbey T Rowan, 26, pleaded guilty to two.

TWO sisters have both been given a second chance after being caught with a 'concoction' of drugs.

Mother of two, 27-year-old Danni Maree Rowan, pleaded guilty to four drug-related charges in court this week, including marijuana production, while sister Abbey T Rowan, 26, pleaded guilty to two charges.

Police prosecutor Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court a total of nine marijuana plants were found on October 9 at a Cannonvale address where Danni Rowan was staying.

"Police spoke to the defendant from the front door where they then noticed cannabis plants growing about 20cm to 30cm in the garden," she said.

"The defendant told police the plants weren't hers.

"She said she'd been looking after them for nine weeks for one of the lads."

Earlier on September 29 Danni was found in possession of methamphetamines, marijuana and a pipe used to smoke drugs.

A search warrant was later carried out at that same Cannonvale address on October 23, where Abbey was found with methamphetamines and a used pipe.

Abbey told the court she turned to drugs after ending her relationship with her fiancé six months ago.

"Unfortunately, my life took a different turn and I didn't want to deal with it," she said.

Magistrate James Morton said he remembered signing off on the search warrant that caught Abbey with drugs.

"I remember reading the text messages - I'm not going to put them on record because they were demoralising to yourself," he said.

"The company you keep and the people you hang around with might not be the best."

Solicitor Peta Vernon said Abbey had a good chance of rehabilitation as she didn't have a criminal history with drugs.

As for Danni, Ms Vernon argued that despite the defendant's history, there was still a chance she could move away from drug use.

Abbey was given a six month good behaviour bond including a drug diversion program with no convictions recorded.

Her sister Danni was released under the supervision of a corrections officer where she'll be subject to drug and alcohol testing for 12 months. Convictions were recorded.