CAUGHT: Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers conducted a compliance blitz which netted undersized and excess Red Throat Emperor and Tusk Fish at Gladstone and 1770.
BUSTED: One in six fishers are doing the wrong thing

Carolyn Booth
15th Jul 2019 4:52 PM | Updated: 5:29 PM
QUEENSLAND Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers have found one in six fishers were doing the wrong thing after wrapping up a compliance blitz from Bundaberg to Yeppoon.

A Fisheries Queensland spokesman said from July 10 until Sunday operations were conducted across Bundaberg, Fraser Island, Hervey Bay, 1770, Capricorn Bunker Group, Gladstone and Yeppoon and included at sea and in port inspections for recreational and commercial operators.

"Favourable weather conditions and the school holidays contributed to increased fishing activity particularly in offshore waters," he said.

"Officers conducted 311 inspections resulting in the detection of 52 offences including undersized fish and excess fish.

"Of particular concern was the high incidence of undersized and excess Red Throat Emperor and Tusk Fish at Gladstone and 1770.

"The disappointing compliance rate of 83 per cent - meaning one in six fishers were in breach of the rules - is a reminder that all fishers should be familiar with size and possession limits, how to correctly identify and measure fish, fishing gear restrictions and closed seasons. Knowing the rules is important for fishers, especially those who don't fish regularly as those caught not following the rules could face a hefty fine."

Suspicions of illegal fishing can be reported to FishWatch on 1800 017 116.

