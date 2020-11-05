BUSTED: Seven drivers who faced traffic court this week

EVERY week, traffic charges are heard before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Here are a number of cases that were before the court this week.

Caught with cannabis in system

A MARYBOROUGH woman has pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to drug driving.

Rhylarna Olive Allwood was stopped by police in Maryborough West, the court heard.

When she submitted to a drug test, cannabis was detected in her system.

She had no emergency reason for driving, police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said.

Allwood was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for a month.

Drink-driving was 'bad judgment' call from M'boro man

A MAN who was caught drink-driving on a busy Maryborough street said driving was "bad judgment" on his part.

Corey James Sharp pleaded guilty to one count of drink-driving when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

He was stopped on Walker St, Maryborough, and returned a reading of .072 per cent.

"I understand I made a mistake," he said.

Sharp said he was part owner of a gym and was also starting a part-time job at Optus.

He said he wasa also attending Alcoholics Anonymous and seeing a counsellor.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Probationary licence suspended by demerit points

WHEN he was stopped by police in Sussex St, Maryborough, a man was surprised to find out his licence had been suspended.

Kaleb Jasper Scovell-Hood pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week to one count of driving without a licence suspended by demerit points.

The court heard he was stopped but police on July 29.

He told the court he wasn't aware his licence had been suspended and he didn't receive a letter informing him until the day after he was stopped by police.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said due to the high accumulation of demerit points, well over the four he held as the holder of a probationary licence, Scovell-Hood must have had a fair idea he would lose his licence.

Scovell-Hood was fined $400 and he was disqualified from driving for six months.

Driver had never held a licence

HITTING the road to help friends who had been drinking landed a man before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Trae Joseph Cosgrove had never held a licence when he decided to go pick up his friends to drive them home.

He was stopped by police on Reed Ave in Maryborough where he admitted he shouldn't be driving on the road.

This week Cosgrove pleaded guilty to driving without a licence when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard he had been meaning to go get his learner's licence.

Cosgrove was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Drug driver caught on Bruce Highway

A MAN with cannabis in his system was caught by police on the Bruce Highway.

Joey Richard Self pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving when he appeared this week.

The court heard he was stopped at a roadside breath testing site where he submitted to a drug test.

Self was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Drink-driver 'uncooperative' with police after being stopped

A DRINK-driver was stopped by police when he was see turning in to Maryborough street

at speed, with his right hand tyres lifting off the road.

Reid Eric Blain returned a positive reading of .087 after he was stopped by police in Maryborough on October 3.

Blain pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to failing to have proper control of a vehicle, obstructing a police officer and drink-driving.

The court heard Blain became uncooperative with police and resisted having handcuffs placed on him.

Blain was fined $800 and he was disqualified from driving for three months.

Bong found under seat when driver stopped by police

BEING caught driving while his licence was suspended by demerit points was just the start of a bad night for a Maryborough driver.

Anthony George Cougle pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to driving while his licence was suspended because of demerit points, possessing utensils that had been used, driving an unregistered vehicle and contravening a direction of police.

The court heard Cougle was stopped by police on Pallas St.

He admitted to having a bong under the driver's seat.

A glass pipe was also discovered in the vehicle and Cougle's licence found to be suspended because of the accumulation of demerit points.

The vehicle he was driving was unregistered.

Cougle had to attende a police station to provide his identifying particulars after his arrest, the court heard, but he failed to do so.

Cougle told the court he was unaware his licence had been suspended.

He was fined $1000 and he was disqualified from driving for six months.