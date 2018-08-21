Butcher brings in big bucks for Buy a Bale

MAD MEATS: Local butcher Scotty Reid from Scotty's Mad About Meats at Bay Plaza thanks the community for a whopping $11,500 raised for struggling farmers.

HERVEY Bay's Mad Butcher not only answered the call to arms for the country's struggling farmers but also far exceeded expectations thanks to the local community.

Owner and namesake of Scotty's Mad About Meats, Scotty Reid, who raised more than $11,500 for Rural Aid's Buy A Bale initiative during a charity barbecue and raffle held at his Pialba store at the weekend.

"People's generosity in Hervey Bay is amazing,” he said.

"It started out as a little sausage sizzle and then someone brought down a fire pit and it took off from there.

"A few thousand people came down.”

This marathon effort appears in contrast to recent statistics revealing Fraser Coast residents donated or gifted an average $290.97 to worthy causes over the past two years.

Mr Reid said he was overwhelmed by the community's response to his barbecue and raffle event on Saturday.

With 35 years experience in the butcher game under his belt, Mr Reid will celebrate his Bay Plaza store's tenth birthday in October.

"I cooked 210kgs of sausages and we went through 35 loaves of bread donated from Bakers Delight,” he said.

"We sold the sausages for $2 and sold raffle tickets for 45 prizes.”

The Biggenden Meat Works donated the meat which the 48-year-old butcher made into sausages before donating his time for six hours to run the event.

"Seven of my staff members and 20 family and friends came down to help out but during the day we even had strangers asked if they could help out,” he said.

The father-of-two said his youngest son, 11-year-old Cooper, even came down to make sure the occasion blew through targets.

"I had no idea how big the event was going to be and it was a big shock really how many people turned up to support it.

"I want to thank everyone; the community, my friends, family and work colleagues.”

Mr Reid together with his wife and business partner, Trudy Reid, has been in the Hervey Bay region for the last 20 years.

"My business would not exist without the farmers,” he said. "I rely on farmers heavily and I thought we need to do something to help out because I don't think the government is helping as a much as we would like them to.

"We are just doing our bit to help.”