Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAD MEATS: Local butcher Scotty Reid from Scotty's Mad About Meats at Bay Plaza thanks the community for a whopping $11,500 raised for struggling farmers.
MAD MEATS: Local butcher Scotty Reid from Scotty's Mad About Meats at Bay Plaza thanks the community for a whopping $11,500 raised for struggling farmers. Cody Fox
News

Butcher brings in big bucks for Buy a Bale

Jessica Lamb
by
21st Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay's Mad Butcher not only answered the call to arms for the country's struggling farmers but also far exceeded expectations thanks to the local community.

Owner and namesake of Scotty's Mad About Meats, Scotty Reid, who raised more than $11,500 for Rural Aid's Buy A Bale initiative during a charity barbecue and raffle held at his Pialba store at the weekend.

"People's generosity in Hervey Bay is amazing,” he said.

"It started out as a little sausage sizzle and then someone brought down a fire pit and it took off from there.

"A few thousand people came down.”

This marathon effort appears in contrast to recent statistics revealing Fraser Coast residents donated or gifted an average $290.97 to worthy causes over the past two years.

Mr Reid said he was overwhelmed by the community's response to his barbecue and raffle event on Saturday.

With 35 years experience in the butcher game under his belt, Mr Reid will celebrate his Bay Plaza store's tenth birthday in October.

"I cooked 210kgs of sausages and we went through 35 loaves of bread donated from Bakers Delight,” he said.

"We sold the sausages for $2 and sold raffle tickets for 45 prizes.”

The Biggenden Meat Works donated the meat which the 48-year-old butcher made into sausages before donating his time for six hours to run the event.

"Seven of my staff members and 20 family and friends came down to help out but during the day we even had strangers asked if they could help out,” he said.

The father-of-two said his youngest son, 11-year-old Cooper, even came down to make sure the occasion blew through targets.

"I had no idea how big the event was going to be and it was a big shock really how many people turned up to support it.

"I want to thank everyone; the community, my friends, family and work colleagues.”

Mr Reid together with his wife and business partner, Trudy Reid, has been in the Hervey Bay region for the last 20 years.

"My business would not exist without the farmers,” he said. "I rely on farmers heavily and I thought we need to do something to help out because I don't think the government is helping as a much as we would like them to.

"We are just doing our bit to help.”

buy a bale charity farmers fccommunity fraser coast fundraising piabla scotty's mad about meats
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    $38,000 of stolen surveying gear 'mistaken' for junk

    premium_icon $38,000 of stolen surveying gear 'mistaken' for junk

    Crime Two mates who ‘mistook’ $38,000 worth of surveying gear for junk were arrested after they loaded the equipment into a car and took off.

    • 21st Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Telescopic baton found at Pialba home

    premium_icon Telescopic baton found at Pialba home

    Crime It extends to a length of 40cm.

    • 21st Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Sugar mill fire closes M'boro factory for repairs

    premium_icon Sugar mill fire closes M'boro factory for repairs

    News Two fire crews were called to the factory blaze about 10.54pm Sunday

    • 21st Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    REVEALED: CEO's fight to dismiss 'malicious' rumours

    premium_icon REVEALED: CEO's fight to dismiss 'malicious' rumours

    Council News It comes less than 18 months after he took the job

    • 21st Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners