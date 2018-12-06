Butchulla culture immortalised in new shopping centre mural

RECONCILIATION MURAL: Butchulla dancers Bulimbi Page, 3, Sharaya Barney, 6 and Nadine MucKan, 24, in front of the new Stockland Hervey Bay mural painted by Butchulla artists and local painter Akos Juhasz.

RECONCILIATION MURAL: Butchulla dancers Bulimbi Page, 3, Sharaya Barney, 6 and Nadine MucKan, 24, in front of the new Stockland Hervey Bay mural painted by Butchulla artists and local painter Akos Juhasz. Blake Antrobus

A NEW mural in Stockland Hervey Bay has Nadine MucKan knowing her elders past and present are looking down on her.

The Butchulla dancer helped open the new reconciliation mural at the Hervey Bay shopping centre yesterday, marking an end to the creation process that has lasted for three months.

The artwork, which started in September, incorporates the work of local artist Akos Juhasz and Indigenous artists to depict members of the Butchulla community and their origin stories.

Mr Juhasz told the Chronicle members of the public helped contribute in the lead-up to its unveiling.

More than 200 people lent their talent to the painting for a week in September.

During the second phase, Mr Juhasz and several local artists helped paint the portraits and complete the various Indigenous patterns that decorate the mural.

"It was a very long process,” he said.

"But it was worth it to bring Australians together through the piece.

"A lot of communication between the Butchulla community and Stockland to get the piece organised and finished in time made it quite challenging early on.”

Mr Juhasz said the point of the mural was help depict reconciliation in the work with Butchulla locals. And for Butchulla cultural coordinator Gemma Cronin, the effort has paid off.

She said she couldn't be prouder to see members of her family immortalised on the artwork, which will stand in Stockland for years to come.

"It's a major positive focus on the Butchulla community and culture and represents our stories and nation,” Ms Cronin said.

"The big thing for me was seeing lots of different skills being put to work when all the young kids had the chance to contribute to the mural.