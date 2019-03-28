Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Butchulla elder Glen Miller will give a talk at Maryborough Library on Friday.
Butchulla elder Glen Miller will give a talk at Maryborough Library on Friday. Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert
News

Butchulla elder set to hold talk at Maryborough Library

Carlie Walker
by
28th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUTCHULLA elder Glen Miller is set hold a talk at Maryborough Library on Friday.

Mr Miller will talk about getting Butchulla men to be men again and take responsibility for bringing the three Butchulla laws back to life.

The discussion will include preventing poaching of turtles and dugong by those other than Aboriginal and Islander people, re-introducing the Initiation Ceremony through the Rites of Passage program and influencing public land managers to re-introduce traditional burning methods.

The event will be held from 12pm and bookings are essential.

To make a booking, contact the library on 4190 5788.
 

More Stories

butchulla glen miller library maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Showdown looms over new building rules

    premium_icon Showdown looms over new building rules

    News Regulator says it will be tough on builders who fail to comply with new financial rules

    • 28th Mar 2019 4:34 AM
    MPs stick to their guns despite One Nation controversy

    premium_icon MPs stick to their guns despite One Nation controversy

    News But he said the Greens should still be preferenced last.

    'Dud deal': Blame game erupts as State Govt shuns agreement

    premium_icon 'Dud deal': Blame game erupts as State Govt shuns agreement

    News A signature from the State Govt has not been forthcoming