Butchulla elder set to hold talk at Maryborough Library

BUTCHULLA elder Glen Miller is set hold a talk at Maryborough Library on Friday.



Mr Miller will talk about getting Butchulla men to be men again and take responsibility for bringing the three Butchulla laws back to life.



The discussion will include preventing poaching of turtles and dugong by those other than Aboriginal and Islander people, re-introducing the Initiation Ceremony through the Rites of Passage program and influencing public land managers to re-introduce traditional burning methods.



The event will be held from 12pm and bookings are essential.



