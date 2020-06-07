Butchulla heritage to go on full display at church

ST MARY'S MURAL: Parish Secretary Mary Kirkpatrick and Parish Priest, Father George Joseph with the church’s existing mural. Photo: Stuart Fast

A WORK of art installed at a place of worship will be a chance to pause and reflect on the region’s indigenous heritage.

St Mary’s Catholic Parish, Maryborough will soon be home to a mural paying respect to the Butchulla people and culture.

Parish council finance chairman Gary Pettiford said the mural would be painted alongside existing artwork of St Mary MacKillop, visible from Adelaide St.

The intended mural has been designed by artist Barabra Trevaskis, and represents indigenous Australians and subsequent generations of Australians who have arrived, now walking the land together.

Parish representatives hope to line up a Butchulla artist to paint the mural.

It will be funded by a $5000 grant, approved under round two of Fraser Coast Regional Council’s Community Projects and Community Events grants program.

Councillor Phillip Truscott said it was wonderful to see so many community-driven activities being organised across the region and the council was pleased to be able to support them.

“We all owe so much to the many volunteers who keep these groups functioning,” Cr Truscott said.