Butchulla lore inspires message behind M'boro pantry

"IF YOU have plenty, you must share".

The ancient Butchulla philisophy is at the centre of a new initiative, which has the support of Maryborough State High School students.

The Streetwise Pantry has allowed students and members of the community to donate food and self-care products for those in need.

People can take and contribute products as needed.

Jillian Parsons from Maryborough Girls Academy was the artist behind the design on the pantry.

While not of Butchulla background, she has grown up on the Fraser Coast and was inspired by the teachings of the indigenous tribe when she painted the pantry.

She said it was great to see indigenous culture represented in the project.

Brenden Evans from the Maryborough Homeless Action Group said it was terrific to see the students being so generous and embracing the concept.

The pantry will be placed at Grace Community Church in Kent St, Maryborough, where it will be managed inside the new op shop being opened at the premises.

It is set to officially open on August 18.

Pastor Graham Waterson from the church said he was thrilled by the response the initiative had received.