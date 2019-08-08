Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Pastor Graham Waterson - Pantry
News

Butchulla lore inspires message behind M'boro pantry

Carlie Walker
by
8th Aug 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"IF YOU have plenty, you must share".

The ancient Butchulla philisophy is at the centre of a new initiative, which has the support of Maryborough State High School students.

The Streetwise Pantry has allowed students and members of the community to donate food and self-care products for those in need.

People can take and contribute products as needed.

Jillian Parsons from Maryborough Girls Academy was the artist behind the design on the pantry.

While not of Butchulla background, she has grown up on the Fraser Coast and was inspired by the teachings of the indigenous tribe when she painted the pantry.

She said it was great to see indigenous culture represented in the project.

Brenden Evans from the Maryborough Homeless Action Group said it was terrific to see the students being so generous and embracing the concept.

The pantry will be placed at Grace Community Church in Kent St, Maryborough, where it will be managed inside the new op shop being opened at the premises.

It is set to officially open on August 18.

Pastor Graham Waterson from the church said he was thrilled by the response the initiative had received.

More Stories

butchulla charity fcschool kindness maryborough state high school
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bizarre details emerge as counsellor cleared of sex charges

    premium_icon Bizarre details emerge as counsellor cleared of sex charges

    Crime The bizarre details of a district court case left a Hervey Bay jury with no choice but to find a man not-guilty of historical sexual assault charges

    UNIQUE FESTIVAL: M'boro could be home of redhead pride

    premium_icon UNIQUE FESTIVAL: M'boro could be home of redhead pride

    News A unique proposal has caught the attention of a leading travel site

    Chart-topping Bay home: House sells just shy of $1 million

    premium_icon Chart-topping Bay home: House sells just shy of $1 million

    News 598 Esplanade was originally listed for "offers over $1,050,000"

    GALLERY: Our mini M'boro Eisteddfod maestros

    premium_icon GALLERY: Our mini M'boro Eisteddfod maestros

    News 13 entries from Fraser Coast and Childers primary schools competed