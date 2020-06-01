Butchulla man now specialist recruiter for defence force

Former Hervey Bay man Nathan Sandow is now in Brisbane serving as a specialist recruiter for indigenous Australians.

ALMOST 20 years ago, Butchulla man Nathan Sandow enlisted in the army, having no idea where his career in the defence force would take him.

Now well into his career as an army combat engineer, he has amassed countless experiences, with highlights including rebuilding schools, orphanages and roads whilst on deployment in East Timor; and representing the Australian Defence Force in sport, in Australia and overseas.

The former Hervey Bay man is now in Brisbane serving as a specialist recruiter for Indigenous Australians.

It is a role Nathan is proud to undertake and is sharing his story, knowledge, and making a real impact recruiting the next generation.

"The ADF is an employer of equal opportunity. We recruit and train people with broad ranging backgrounds, skill levels and interests," Nathan said.

"Defence is like one big family and for us Indigenous members it's like joining a Mob."

"As a specialist recruiter I get to showcase the great career opportunities on offer in the ADF. I get to connect with community and play a part in reducing barriers to ADF careers.

"We help ensure Indigenous Australians are aware of and able to access alternative entry pathways where they need them. We speak about what a career in the ADF is like from our personal experience," Nathan said.

Defence has 15 specialist indigenous recruiters located around Australia who visit communities, engage with Elders and Influencers and raise awareness of opportunities in the ADF.

The team is a key component of the Defence Reconciliation Action Plan and plays a significant role in ensuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people see that Defence is a culturally respectful and an exciting place to work.

Indigenous Australians can explore their options in the ADF by visiting ww.defencejobs.gov.au or calling 13 19 02.