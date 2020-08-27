Butchulla monument plan enters crucial next stage

Butchulla Men’s Business Aboriginal Association President Glen Miller is a driving force behind a Butchulla monument in Queens Park, Maryborough. He is pictured on Fraser Island, which was officially declared Butchulla land under the Land and Sea Native Title claim in 2014. The monument would be another significant symbol of recognition for the Butchulla people. Photo Lachie Millard

A BIG step has been taken in getting a Butchulla monument in Maryborough.

Councillors at yesterday’s meeting voiced their overwhelming support for the building of a memorial to Butchulla lives lost.

Butchulla elder and Butchulla Men’s Business Associations president Glen Miller has been a driving force behind the memorial.

He spoke during the public participation section of yesterday’s meeting, supporting the proposed monument and providing an update on his funding application.

The councillors all voted to support the Butchulla Men’s Business Association’s funding application to Arts Queensland.

They also agreed to partner with the association to install the monument.

Councillor David Lee firmly supported the proposal in the meeting, pointing to a number of key decisions that marked the Aboriginal peoples’ connection to the land.

He referenced the Mabo decision and various Native Title judgments.

Cr Lee described the proposed memorial, saying it would feature a design of three shields, representing the three Butchulla laws.

The shields would have a musket shot through them which Cr Lee said represented the conflict between the Butchulla people and European settlers.

Councillor Denis Chapman also voiced his support for the monument.

He said it was important for the Butchulla people to be part of planning the region’s future.

“I really feel the Butchulla people, with what is happening with tourism in our reason, the Butchulla people are a part of it,” he said.