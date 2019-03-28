Butchulla storytime to be held at Maryborough Library

COME along to the special Butchulla language story time, set to be held at Maryborough Library next week.

Sue Coverdale from the Korrawinga Aboriginal Corporation will read stories at the event, which will be held on April 3.

There will be a 9.30am session and a 10.30am session on the day.

These sessions will include songs, games, stories and craft centred around the Butchulla language.

To find out more information, call the library on 41905788.

Maryborough Library is located at 127-129 Bazaar St.