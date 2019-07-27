Menu
LIFE CHANGING: Hervey Bay's Tori Robe-Broome with Leanne Enoch at the 2019 Queensland Indigenous Youth Leadership Program earlier this month.
Butchulla woman drives change for women's leadership

Jessica Lamb
27th Jul 2019 12:52 AM
HERVEY Bay's Tori Robe-Broome, a Butchulla Tarebilang Bunda and South Sea Islander woman, has returned from representing the region at 2019 Queensland Indigenous Youth Leadership Program.

Employed by the Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Central Queensland Region, Ms Robe-Broome was selected for the honour to attend the Brisbane event from June 29 to July 4.

The program is for young adult Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Queenslanders to strengthen their leadership and representational skills and learn how to drive change in their communities.

 

Hervey Bay's Tori Robe-Broome at the 2019 QueenslandIndigenous Youth Leadership Program (QIYLP) from 29 June- 4 July 2019.
The program culminated in the one-day Eric Deeral Indigenous Youth Parliament delivered by Queensland Parliamentary Services to provide participants with a first-hand experience of democratic processes.

Following the program, participants can apply for Community Project Grants of up to $4000.

Ms Robe-Broome intends to use the skills she gained and insight from guest speakers like Ministers Di Farmer and Leeanne Enoch to put together a grant proposal for an Indigenous Women's Leadership program to be held over two days with networking dinner on K'gari (Fraser Island).

 

Hervey Bay's Tori Robe-Broome in the photo commemorating the 10-year anniversary for the Eric Deeral Indigenous Youth Parliament which will be placed in Brisbane Parliament House.
The 22-year-old said the event was an amazing opportunity that had been "life changing".

"I would like to thank the Office for Youth in the Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women and DATSIP in supporting me to attend the program," she said.

"I advocate for other young people to share in this experience in the future."

