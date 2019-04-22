Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie resident Susan Terry spotted a turtle eating a cigarette butt in Lake Alford.
Gympie resident Susan Terry spotted a turtle eating a cigarette butt in Lake Alford. Susan Terry
News

Butt-eating Gympie turtle sparks litterbug outrage

JOSH PRESTON
by
22nd Apr 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TURTLE seen attempting to eat a cigarette butt tossed carelessly into the ponds of Lake Alford recently has left at least one Gympie region resident fuming at the culprit's "disgusting" behaviour.

Tamaree local Susan Terry had ventured to the popular hangout to celebrate her grandchild's birthday party when she noticed multiple turtles trying to eat the discarded butt, pausing only to take photo evidence before taking up the task of fishing it away from their prying mouths.

 

Gympie resident Susan Terry spotted a turtle eating a cigarette butt in Lake Alford.
Gympie resident Susan Terry spotted a turtle eating a cigarette butt in Lake Alford. Susan Terry

Mrs Terry didn't mince words for those responsible, slamming the oft-used "lack of bins" excuse.

"I just thought it was a bit disgusting, really," Mrs Terry said.

"You'd think smokers would be minding their p's and q's a little bit more closely, especially given they're upset about the legislation already.

"There was a bin right nearby. There are plenty of bins around. I think that's a bit of a cop out.

"There were a few turtles there and they kept trying to eat it. It's not good enough."

Mrs Terry said removing the butt had been an arduous and unnecessary process.

"It was too far out for us to reach ... we had to wait for it to float across so we could use a tree branch to grab it and get it out."

She added the sight of the turtle trying to feast on the toxic letter had "really bothered" her grandkids, who encouraged the resulting rescue mission.

Do you think Gympie has a littering problem? Have you seen some particularly bad cases? Let us know by emailing joshua.preston@gympietimes.com.

cigarettes gympie community gympie news gympie region humans of gympie lake alford litter litterbug turtle
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Toddler 'stable' after being hit by car at Curra

    premium_icon Toddler 'stable' after being hit by car at Curra

    News A toddler was hit by a car at a property in Curra, reported at 10.17am.

    'Worst time of year': Dingo sanctuary owner speaks out

    premium_icon 'Worst time of year': Dingo sanctuary owner speaks out

    News Simon Stretton could not believe what he was hearing

    FAMILY FUN: Thousands at Maryborough street rods event

    premium_icon FAMILY FUN: Thousands at Maryborough street rods event

    News Even the weather co-operated with organisers.

    Fraser Island management blamed for dingo attack

    premium_icon Fraser Island management blamed for dingo attack

    News Fraser Island management blamed for the recent dingo attack.