Butterflies a glorious display

LOVELY: Many species of butterfly have been gracing the Fraser Coast this autumn.

WHAT a wonderful Lepidopteral display we've had this autumn.

Many species of butterfly graced the sky, gardens and bush of the Fraser Coast.

And we've had more time than usual available for the delights of nature study.

While we welcome these fluttering visits in our garden, it may not always be that this privilege occurs.

Our procession of Blue Tigers, Lemon Migrants, Caper Gulls, jezabels, grass yellows, Common Crows, Varied Egg Flys, and Orchard and Fuscous Swallowtails gladly seek sustenance from bold blooms of our bougainvilleas, hibiscuses and Geisha Girls, but usually their larval stage, the caterpillars, are much pickier when it comes to food plants.

The caterpillars eat leaves (sometimes leading to frustration on our part), and quite a few species rely on only one host plant.

This is true of the Blue Tiger, Tirulmala hamata, the blue and black patterned butterfly that dominated by sheer numbers in March and April.

Its larvae feeds almost exclusively on a native vine called the Milky Cork Vine, Secamone elliptica.

While some of the observed Blue Tigers this season were migrating in search of this vine for breeding, many of them had emerged from chrysalises on Milky Cork Vines growing locally. These recently emerged butterflies would have appeared in fresh condition with an even more vivid blue.

Alas the food plant only grows in littoral rainforest along Dundowran Beach and at River Heads, and the small pockets of vine forest found inland in places like Mt Bauple and along Tinana Creek.

This vine has disappeared because of clearing.

With more development earmarked for the area between Dundowran Beach and Eli Waters, in future the Blue Tiger will have difficulty locating the plant to lay it eggs.

The ironic thing is the Blue Tiger is a resilient butterfly.

When the larvae hatch on the vine and feed, they absorb poisonous alkaloids that persist through to the adult butterfly.

This provides protection from predators like birds, as they soon learn to avoid the unpleasant bitter taste.

But if there is no food plant for the larvae, there is no butterfly.

- Peter Duck, Fraser Coast Wildlife Member.