Buy a badge this week to support Legacy's work

AS A FORMER career serviceman, Bill Titley is passionate about providing support to families of Australians who have given their lives in the service of their country.

That is why he is the secretary of the Legacy Club of Fraser Coast and Country Burnett, which cares for about 650 widows, widowers and dependants on the Fraser Coast, ranging from toddlers to centenarians, who all share the heartache of losing a loved one.

Mr Titley said the club provides support to the recipients with essential services, financial support and reduced social isolation by contributing to excursions, underwriting social groups, running an annual Christmas luncheon and giving a small Christmas gift.

"My father was a legatee as we were growing up, so I was aware of the role of Legacy and what it did in our town for the families who had lost their husband and father," he said.

"I wanted to help."

Mr Titley said Legacy also assists with children's education by contributing towards their school fees, books, uniforms and recreational activities, to aid in their self-development and build their confidence.

"Every child should have the opportunity to obtain the best education possible, to set them up for a productive life and while governments facilitate much of that, there are additional expenses that can be a burden on any family but they can be even greater on families where one parent has given his or her life, or health, in the service of their country," he said. "In Legacy, we see it as absolutely fair and necessary that the children of families in our care not be held back in their education for want of financial support."

Fraser Coast residents have the chance to show their support for these very special families by buying a badge from local shopping centres and businesses during Legacy Week, which runs from August 26 to September 2.

"Legacy Week is the major annual fundraising event and the money raised in this area will remain with the Fraser Burnett Legacy Club to be spent on its Legacy beneficiaries," Mr Titley said.

"A number do not have the luxury of close family in the area, so the fact that they can call on a legatee for assistance in time of need is of some comfort to them."

BUY & HELP

Badges are available to buy from Bay Plaza, Eli Waters, Pialba Place and Stockland Shopping Centres, as well as Bunnings, Hervey Bay RSL and the Hervey Bay Boat Club.