Buy local this Christmas and you could win a Hinkler ham

Keith Pitt said his community backs the introduction of the cashless welfare card system in his electorate.
Carlie Walker
by

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt is urging the region to back local businesses this festive season.

As part of the shop local campaign, Mr Pitt is giving locals the chance to win one of 12 Christmas hams.

"The holiday season is when many small businesses work their hardest and employ more locals to meet the demands of the Christmas retail trade period," Mr Pitt said.

"It is important we back our small businesses which are the engine room of our economy and we can do this by shopping local this holiday season.

"You can find something special and truly unique locally for family, friends and loved ones to enjoy and Hinkler has wonderful small businesses offering an abundance of choice.

"Christmas is a vital injection of cash and confidence boost for our community, and it is a chance to help our small businesses employ more local people and keep money flowing around our local economy.

"There are also plenty of places to explore right here in Hinkler, so get out there and see what's on offer. Then go and tell as many people as possible, so they want to come and visit."

To win a ham, email a photo of yourself shopping locally at a business in the Hinkler electorate, along with your name, address and phone number to: keith.pitt.mp@aph.gov.au.

"You can also share the photo on Facebook or Instagram, using the hashtag #shophinkler and don't forget to tag the business," Mr Pitt said.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle
