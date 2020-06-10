Menu
Local Buy customer relationship manager for Wide Bay, Lateesha Reid says there are opportunities available for many local businesses.
News

Buy Local offers chance to boost Fraser Coast jobs

CARLIE. WALKER, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
10th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
FRASER Coast businesses will have access to more work from 77 council regions, not-for-profits, Local and State government owned corporations, utilities, large corporate entities and more as part a new enterprise.

Local Buy is a procurement services partner who connects local businesses to local governments and many other organisations.

They are inviting businesses in the Wide Bay region, including Bundaberg, Maryborough and Hervey Bay, to join their supplier-base to help them recover sooner from the impact of COVID-19.

Local Buy customer relationship manager for Wide Bay Lateesha Reid says there are opportunities available for many businesses.

"We have opportunities available for local business across many industries. From office stationery, catering, and corporate and PPE clothing to engineering consulting, civil works and waste and water resources, councils and organisations need a whole host of goods and services that local businesses can supply," she said.

"Local Governments want to purchase from suppliers within their regions to help strengthen their local communities and provide stability for local businesses.

"The impact of COVID-19 on businesses has been enormous. Local businesses in Wide Bay are struggling to keep their doors open. We need the support from councils in continuing to purchase goods and services locally to help keep businesses open. Being visible to local councils and organisations is more important than ever.

"Being a Local Buy supplier offers businesses that visibility to councils, government bodies and large organisations."

